Sarah Klein Charleston - Sarah Caroline Klein died tragically and suddenly on May 11, 2019. She leaves behind her parents, Carolina Keller and Michael Klein and her twin brother, Benjamin Klein. The relatives and friends of Sarah C. Klein are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 4:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston. Interment will be in Grace Columbarium. A reception will follow on the Ashley Hall campus. The family will receive friends between 5:00 and 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway. Online Condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. She is survived by her grandmothers, Marie Smoak and Mary Klein, three aunts, an uncle and numerous cousins. Sarah was a smart, loving child who could brighten up a room with her smile. She was a steadfast and loyal friend and an amazing daughter. She played the piano, loved music and dogs. Sarah was a Keystone Camper and loved to ride horses. She attended Ashley Hall from the age of 4 until her passing, and was a member of the class of 2022. Heavan has gained a shining light and the world is dimmed by her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ashley Hall, 133 Smith St., Charleston SC 29403, in memory of Sarah Klein class of '22. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, INC. (843)766-1365. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019