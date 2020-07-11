1/1
Sarah Lewis
Sarah Lewis MIAMI, FL - With regret, we inform you Mrs. Sarah Ann Simpson Lewis (76) of Miami, Florida transitioned on July 8, 2020. The beloved daughter of the late Mr. Charlie and Mrs. Perstelle Simpson; the beloved mother of Patricia Washington (Bobby), Anita, and Wanda; sister of Gloria J. Batten (Sonny), Eva Dezelle, Valerie Simpson, Heyward Simpson, Jerome Simpson, Charles Simpson (Ava), Scottie Simpson (Lisa), the lates Norma J., Edward. and James; grandmother of; Alvin, Bobby, Jr., Danielle, Nykeria, Yonti, and Liah; great-grandmother of Saniyah, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends are invited to her Home-going service on Saturday, July 18, 2020; 11:00 AM at Richardson Funeral Home, 4500 NW 17th Avenue, Miami, FL 33142. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
