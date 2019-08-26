|
Sarah M. Bishop Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Sarah M. Bishop are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, USA, 705 King Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary and viewing will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by the Omega Omega Service at 11:00 AM at the church. Ms. Bishop was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Sarah Bishop and her sister, Lydia S. Fields. She is survived by her sisters, Doris B. Jenkins and Cynthia B. Jenkins; brothers, Elijah Bishop, Jr. and Paul Bishop (Diane); aunt, Emily Smalls; and god daughters, Marisa Fields-Williams and Niyah S. Battle; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019