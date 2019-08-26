Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah M. Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah M. Bishop Obituary
Sarah M. Bishop Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Sarah M. Bishop are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Wallingford Presbyterian Church, USA, 705 King Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Live Oak Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary and viewing will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM followed by the Omega Omega Service at 11:00 AM at the church. Ms. Bishop was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah and Sarah Bishop and her sister, Lydia S. Fields. She is survived by her sisters, Doris B. Jenkins and Cynthia B. Jenkins; brothers, Elijah Bishop, Jr. and Paul Bishop (Diane); aunt, Emily Smalls; and god daughters, Marisa Fields-Williams and Niyah S. Battle; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now