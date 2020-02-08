Home

Sarah M. Lanier


1933 - 2020
Sarah M. Lanier Obituary
Sarah M. Lanier LOUDON, TN - Sarah M. Lanier, 86, of Loudon, TN, wife of the late Robert L. Lanier, died Monday January 27, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1933, in Andrews, SC, the daughter of the late Preston J. Mercer and Mizpah Porter Mercer. She graduated in 1950 from Landon High School in Jacksonville, FL., after which she received a nursing degree from Daytona Beach Community College. She went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Stetson University and a Master of Science from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. A Registered Nurse, she initially worked in the hospital but eventually went on to become a Nurse Practitioner working for Hoechst Celanese setting up their medical departments. She enjoyed traveling, camping and dog agility with her Corgi's. Mr. and Mrs. Lanier traveled a great deal in their retirement including memorable trips to Europe, Egypt, China, Tibet and South Africa. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Sarah is survived by her three children Douglas Lanier and wife Sue, David Lanier and wife Lilia, and Patti Lanier and husband Alan Pride; 3 grandchildren: Bill Granfield, Christina and Danielle Lanier; 1 sister Ellinor Rogero and husband Albert and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made either to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) or PetHelpers (www.pethelpers.org). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 9, 2020
