|
|
Sarah M. Nelson Ridgeville, SC - Sarah May (Liz) Baumgardner Nelson, 83, of Ridgeville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 17, 2019. A private funeral service and celebration of her life was held on August 31, 2019. Liz was born January 21, 1936 in Dayton, Washington. She was the youngest and last surviving of 8 siblings. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Walla Walla, Washington. She retired from the US Postal Service after being a rural mail carrier out of the Summerville Post Office. Liz was a devout Catholic who loved life to the fullest. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and spending time with friends and family. Liz was quick witted, and always ready with advice. She is survived by three children, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Maryknoll Sisters at www.maryknollsisters.org, the South Carolina chapter of the at https://alz.org/sc, Susan G. Komen South Carolina at https://komensouthcarolina.org/ or the Trident Area Agency on Aging at https://www.tridentaaa.org/. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 S. MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843) 873-4040 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019