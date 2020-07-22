Sarah Simmons N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sarah Simmons are invited to attend her Graveside Service 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the mortuary. Mrs. Simmons leaves to cherish her children, Gwendolyn Waring, Harold Scott, Sylvia Simmons, Barbara Simmons, Emmanuel Simmons, Stephen Jones, Lillie Hill, Elijah Dawson, Donald Dawson, and David Dawson; 34 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren; an adopted daughter, Barbara (Chuma) Nwokike; special bestfriend, Ruth Stevens; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
