Sarah W. Van Dalen CHARLESTON - Sarah W. Van Dalen, 96, passed away peacefully to enter her eternal rest on January 28, 2020. She was born in Sumter, S.C., a daughter of John F. Workman and Bonnie A. Workman. She was predeceased by her husband, Cornelius G. Van Dalen and three sisters, Rose A. Workman, Bonnie A. Workman, and Frances D. Murray. She is survived by her children, John F. Van Dalen of Charleston; Cornelius G. Van Dalen, Jr. of Folly Beach; Julie A. Davis and her husband, Charles W. Davis, of Edmonds, Wash.; two grandchildren, John M. Davis and Kathryn W. Davis of Edmonds; and six nieces. A private memorial service will be held at James Island Presbyterian Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
