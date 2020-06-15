Sarah Warner Moncks Corner - Sarah Elizabeth Williams Warner went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 12, 2020. Sarah was born on March 2, 1933, in Kingstree, SC, to the late Josiah McKewn Williams, Sr., and the late Sarah Williams Williams. Sarah grew up in Moncks Corner, graduating from Berkeley High School and attending Lander College. She graduated from the Baptist College where she earned her teaching degree. Years later, she earned her Masters Degree in Education from The Citadel. Sarah taught elementary school in the Berkeley County School system for 31 years, most of it teaching 3rd grade. Sarah's life was forever changed in 1952 when her brother, Walter, brought home a Navy buddy from Oklahoma for the weekend. This is how she met the love of her life, Bob Warner. They were married on April 2, 1954, and raised two girls and two boys. You never met a couple more loving than Sarah and Bob! As parents they were loving but strict, insisting on good manners at all times. They were also firm believers in the "Spare the rod, spoil the child" doctrine. Sarah was a faithful life-long member of the First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner, where she taught a women's Sunday School class for 50 years. She dearly loved "her girls" in the class and they dearly loved her back. So much so that when it came time for members to move up to the next age group, they would reclassify the age range. For a few of "her girls", Sarah was the only Sunday School teacher they had for 50 years. Sarah was incredibly tender hearted and loved everyone. If Sarah got on an elevator with you, don't think you were going to have a quiet ride just looking up at the ceiling! Regardless of whom she was talking with, she would always end the conversation with a heartfelt, "I love you". Sarah was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, John O. Williams, Mamie W. Denaro, Dr. Josiah McKewn Williams, Jr., Laurie W. Riggins and Walter W. Williams. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Bob Warner; four children, Sally (Art) Melvin of Raleigh, NC, Gene (Babs) Warner and Laurie (Greg) Davis all of Moncks Corner, and John (Dede) Warner of Moore, SC. In addition, she is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many friends who loved her dearly. The family will have a private funeral and interment service on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, directed by Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner. Following the service, there will be a public visitation from 2:30 PM until 4:30 PM in the Fellowship Hall at the First Baptist Church of Moncks Corner. Social Distancing protocol will be in place and all visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet between visitors. We thank you for your understanding and respect for the family and each other. Please know that the family understands if you are not comfortable attending the visitation due to the current situation, just continue to lift them up in your prayers in the days to come. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.