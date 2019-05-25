Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SATAURUS DAJUAN FRASIER. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of Y Our Baby Boy, Brother & Uncle Y SATAURUS DAJUAN FRASIER May 22, 1980 ~ February 13, 2002 Y HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY Y Memory Lane There is a place in every heart, they call it memory lane, where thought of loved ones lost forever will remain. YGod made this special placeY when he first created man, for he knew it would be needed as part of our life's plan. God knew when you left us Taurus, we'd need some time to heal, to come to terms with sorrow and the loneliness we'd feel. When we lost you Taurus our lives were filled with pain and sorrow. Today the comfort of your presence continues to be found in our Memory Lane. Y Sadly missed by Parents; Y Herbert Sr., and Vivian, brother Antonio Sr., Nieces and Nephews. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019

