Satrina E. Johnson

Satrina E. Johnson Obituary
Satrina E. Johnson McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 4, 2019, Ms. Satrina E. Johnson. Residence: 8510 Old Georgetown Road, McClellanville, SC 29458. Ms. Johnson is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy D. Johnson and Ernestine McNeil Johnson; the companion of Mr. Kenneth Williams; the mother of Ms. Danielle L. Johnson, Ms. Chalonda Snyder, and Ms. Brendalyn Johnson; and the sister of Mrs. Joann Smith (Marion). She was 52 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 8, 2019
