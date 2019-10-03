Saundra Jean "Sandi" Creach

Obituary
Saundra "Sandi" Jean Creach Ravenel, SC - Saundra "Sandi" Jean Creach, 76, of Ravenel, South Carolina, wife of Jimmie Sparkman Creach, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 3, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Hwy 165 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment, First Baptist Church of Ravenel Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Sandi was born June 27, 1943 in Blakely, Georgia, daughter of the late Mallie Cleveland and Rachel Temple Cleveland. She attended Lander University and graduated from the College of Charleston. She was a retired teacher with the Charleston County School District and Charleston Baptist Association. Sandi was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ravenel. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jimmie Sparkman Creach of Ravenel, SC; three daughters, Renee Kirk (Terry) of Appling, GA; Angela Naylor (Nathan) of Charleston, SC; Melissa Morris (David) of Charleston, SC; two sons, Wayne Potter (Trina) of Charlotte, NC; Marcus Potter (Lisa) of Troutman, NC; fifteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Ravenel Building Fund, POB 129 Ravenel, SC 29470. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
