Saundra Jean "Sandi" Creach (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ravenel
5987 Hwy 165
Ravenel, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ravenel
5987 Hwy 165
Ravenel, SC
Obituary
Saundra "Sandi" Jean Creach Ravenel, SC - The Funeral Service for Saundra "Sandi" Jean Creach will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 in First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Hwy 165 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends in the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment, First Baptist Church of Ravenel Church Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Ravenel Building Fund, POB 129 Ravenel, SC 29470. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
