Saundra Lareau Ladson - Saundra "Sam" Lareau passed away peacefully at home on the afternoon of January 18, 2020. She was born in March 1941 to the late Clarence and K. Lorraine Leonard in Yuba City, California. She was one of six children. Sam moved to South Carolina in 1988 from California and fell in love with the state, community and also met and married her true love, Daryl. Sam was very creative and was an accomplished seamstress. She also loved to decorate, paint and spend time on gardening projects. Sam is survived by her devoted husband of 30 years, Daryl; three children, Wade, Kym and Deena; six grandchildren, David Estep, Travis R. Harris, Dean P. Estep, Haley M. McLaughlin, Ronald McLaughlin, Jr., and Jackson D. Watt; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister JoAnn (Leonard) Brace of Oregon and brother Steven Leonard of California; as well as many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. The family of Saundra "Sam" Lareau will receive friends to remember and share her life at the visitation and prayer service located at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home at 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC from 4 pm - 6 pm January 24, 2020, with prayer service at 5 pm. Following the service, we will celebrate Sam's life in the community center located at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 510 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, SC (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020