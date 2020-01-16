|
Saundra Rouse Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Saundra Rouse Brown are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. A Wake Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Brown leaves to cherish her memories with one son, Levario; four brothers, Melvin (Patricia), Charles (Doris), Robert (Dixie) and Edward; one sister, Linda; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020