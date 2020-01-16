Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Wake
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebenezer AME Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
44 Nassau Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Saundra Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saundra Rouse Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saundra Rouse Brown Obituary
Saundra Rouse Brown Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Saundra Rouse Brown are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. A Wake Service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Ms. Brown leaves to cherish her memories with one son, Levario; four brothers, Melvin (Patricia), Charles (Doris), Robert (Dixie) and Edward; one sister, Linda; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Saundra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now