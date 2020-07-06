1/1
Dr. Saverio Joseph Panzarino
1930 - 2020
Dr. Saverio Joseph Panzarino Mt. Pleasant - Saverio Joseph Panzarino, MD, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Suzanne Laico Panzarino, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 3, 2020. His private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Entombment will follow at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Dr. Panzarino, son of Joseph Panzarino and Pasqua Panzarino nie Binetti, was born in East Orange, NJ, on November 29, 1930. Dr. Panzarino attended the local elementary schools. He graduated from Columbia College NYC in 1952 and continued his education at the Medical School of Rome Italy. Returning to the United States, the doctor did a one year internship at St. Vincent's Hospital, NYC, followed by a four year residency in general surgery at the Manhattan V.A. In 1962, he won the Bowens-Brook Fellowship for foreign study and fulfilled that Fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children Great Ormond St. London studying Pediatric Surgery. In 1964, he opened his office in Short Hills, NJ, with surgical privileges at Overlook Hospital, Summit, NJ, and St Barnabas Hospital, Livingston, NJ. He set up outpatient surgery at Overlook in the mid 1960s. Saverio was a lifelong resident of New Jersey and retired winter resident of Vero Beach, Florida. In 2019, Dr. and Mrs. Panzarino moved to South Carolina to be near their family. The doctor is survived by his wife, the former Suzanne Laico; his daughter, Laura Gregoire; son-in-law, Kevin Gregoire; and two grandchildren, Aidan and Kaitlin; as well as two of his sisters, Olympia Preziosi and Francis Gray. A private memorial will be celebrated at J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Columbia University-Gift Systems, PO Box 1523, New York, NY 10008. (giftsys@columbia.edu) or Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation, 150 New Providence Road, Mountainside, NJ 07092, (foundation@childrens-specialized.org) A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
