1/
Sawyer Duckworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sawyer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sawyer Duckworth Richmond Hill, GA - Sawyer Lane Duckworth, 25, of Richmond Hill, GA, passed away August 12, 2020 at his home. Sawyer was born April 20, 1995 to Bob Duckworth and Lisa Bates Duckworth in Charleston, SC. Sawyer graduated from Richmond Hill High School and attended The Culinary Institute of America. He worked at Pacci in the Brice Hotel, expressed his creativity through his culinary pursuits, enjoyed playing trumpet and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He is survived by his parents and brothers, Connor and Austin. Visitation hours: 6:00-8:00pm on Tuesday, August 18th at the Richmond Hill Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 19th at St. Anne Catholic Church, Richmond Hill at 11am. Burial will be at Live Oak Cemetery in Charleston, SC on August 20th. Memorial contributions can be made to Boy Scout Troop 400, Richmond Hill High School Band Boosters, and Autism Speaks. Richmond Hill Homecoxrichmondhillfh.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved