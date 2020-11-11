Say V. Lor Mt. Pleasant - Say V. Lor, 70, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Noch Lor, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, November 10, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Say was born September 1, 1950 in Cambodia, one of nine children. He worked as an Electrical Engineer for SPAWAR in Charleston, SC and was a member of Sumter Forest Temple. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Noch Lor of Mt. Pleasant, SC; four children, Christina Lor, Nicholas Lor, Emily Lor and Clarence Lor, all of Charleston, SC; youngest brother, Bunpo Lor of Mt. Pleasant, SC, brother, Tepy Lor of California and siblings in Cambodia. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
