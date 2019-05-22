Scott A. Buchheit Summerville - Scott Anthony Buchheit, 57, of Summerville, passed away, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Scott was born January 26, 1962 in Independence, Iowa, to the late Sabinus Anthony and Helen Marie Rockwell Buchheit. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Cindy Shamblin Buchheit, his son, Scott Anthony Buchheit II, his step-son, Dusty Delk (Amber), two grandchildren, Dustin and Dystani and six siblings. The family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:30AM to 1:30PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2PM on Friday, May 24th at Immaculate Conception Church in Goose Creek, with a burial to follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019