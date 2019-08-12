Scott Allen Altizer Mt. Pleasant - Scott Allen Altizer, 66, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 10, 2019. His Memorial Service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Seacoast Church, 750 Longpoint Road, at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Scott was born November 6, 1952, in Roanoke, Virginia, son of Lacy Altizer and Jean Patterson Altizer. He was a graduate of the University of Kansas and a longtime resident of the Kansas City area, where he worked as a builder and developer. After moving to Mount Pleasant in 2004, Scott began his work as a commercial real estate agent with Carolina One. He was actively involved in the community, coaching baseball at Moultrie Middle School and the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department, where he was awarded Coach of the Year in 2010. He was a member of Seacoast Church. In addition to his parents Lacy and Jean Altizer of Springfield, MO, and his wife of 27 years, Cynthia Grace Saylor Altizer, he is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Fox of Lawrence, KS, and Amanda Altizer of Denver, CO; his son, Jakob Altizer of Sendai, Japan; his sisters, Page Freeman (Dave) of Kansas City, MO, and Sue Blaine Duesing (Bob) of Milledgeville, GA; his brother, Bryan Altizer (Deb) of Ozark, MO; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dana and Toby Spahr of Summerville, SC; his dear friends, Gene and Sue Carol Benson and their son, Kevin, of Sarasota, FL; and ten nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department, Scott Altizer Memorial Fund, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. These gifts will be used to assist young baseball players who need financial assistance for registration fees or equipment. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019