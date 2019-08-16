Scott Allen Altizer Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Scott Allen Altizer are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Seacoast Church, 750 Longpoint Road, at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department, Scott Altizer Memorial Fund, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. These gifts will be used to assist young baseball players who need financial assistance for registration fees or equipment. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 17, 2019