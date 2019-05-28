Scott Allen Spencer

Scott Allen Spencer Moncks Corner - Scott Allen Spencer, 50 passed away May 11, 2019. Mr. Spencer was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He leaves behind his wife Cheryl Gay Spencer of Moncks Corner; mother, Jan Pullium Bracey(Bob); sister Michelle Phillips both of West Plains, Missouri; children: Angela Taylor (Lex) of Charleston, Joseph Blake (Kat), David Blake (Rose) , Brandon Blake (Savanah) all from Moncks Corner, Brittany Lilienthal of Johns Island, and Zachary Spencer of West Plains, Missouri; ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Spencer resident at 112 Stoney Creek Way, Moncks Corner. His family would like to give a special thanks to Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation for their kindness. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019
