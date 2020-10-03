Sean Daniel Donahue BYRON CENTER, MI - Donahue, Sean Daniel, 46, of Byron Center, Michigan, passed into the arms of his heavenly father on Sept. 23, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 20 years, Heather Donahue and 2 loving children, Conor and Caitlin. Sean is also survived by his parents, Richard and Carol Donahue, sisters, Kathy and Debra, brothers David and Charles, mother and father-in-law, Aletta and Dennis Whipple as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Sean was loved and revered by all who knew him. Donations can be made to Blue Hope Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave., Wahington DC 20005 US. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
