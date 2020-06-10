Selena Jones QUEENS, NY - Mrs. Selena T. Jones, 65, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Flushing Hospital, Queens, NY. The relatives of Mrs. Jones will celebrate her life at a private graveside service on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her father Mr. Paul L. Jones and brother Mr. Samuel J. Coaxum. She is survived by her mother Mrs. Diana W. Jones; son, Mr. George A. Afutu, Jr.; grandson, Mr. Daniel A. Afutu; siblings, Mr. Ervin M. Coaxum, Sr. (Betty), Ms. Agnes Jones Lee; Ms. Paulette Jones Simmons, Mr. James L. Jones (Princella), Ms. Shirley A. Jones, Mr. John P. Jones, Mr. Joseph E. Jones (Kay), and Ms. Mary J. Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Burke High School, Class of 1972. There will be no viewing or wake service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.