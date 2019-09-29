|
|
Serena Irene Gardner Rivers Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Serena Irene Gardner Rivers are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at St Paul AME Church, 5020 Hwy 162, Hollywood, SC, 29449. Interment: Church Cemetery. NO WAKE. Mrs. Rivers will lie in at the church from 10 AM till the hour of service. Viewing will be held at Walker's Chapel, Monday, September 30, 2019 from 3 PM to 8 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019