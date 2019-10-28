Sevyn Shawndell Martin Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Mr. Sevyn Shawndell Martin; those of his parents; Lashawn Jeter, Pierre Martin; those of his siblings; Daquone Lance, Pierra Martin, Delquan Hollins, Pierre Martin, Shaniya Martin, Sh'Perra Hayward, Kascey Martin, Lailah Martin, Jaden Martin, Khrystopfer Martin, Nyjhai Jeter, Jontai Gibbs and Jay'von Gibbs are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Services to be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 11 AM at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church 3914 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC. There will be a formal visitation to be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at The Low Country Mortuary from the hours of 6PM-8PM. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Cemetery, Charleston. SC. Memorial messages maybe left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117;(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019