Sgt. Lamar Cromwell USMC
Sgt. Lamar Cromwell, USMC N. Charleston - Sgt. Lamar Cromwell, USMC, 57, of James Island, resided in North Charleston, SC, husband of J. Denise Cromwell, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Their only daughter, Asia Cromwell and only granddaughter, Valerie Rose Cromwell and his mother, Ms. Barbara Jean Cromwell Whitesides. His full military honors service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
