Shakari Habe Corbett N. CHARLESTON - Shakari Habe Corbett, 29, of North Charleston, South Carolina passed away June 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in St. Matthews Baptist Church, 2005 Reynolds Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. He will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, 425 Gahagan Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Viewing will be held this evening from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Shakari is survived by his loving parents, Michael Corbett, Sr. and Darlene Allen Corbett; siblings: Shakieba Lesston (Lennon), Michael Corbett, Jr. (Trelony), Mikayla Gatewood, Micheaux Corbett, Sandra Brown (Quindall) and Vincent Brown. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019