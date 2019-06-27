Shalonda Johnson Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shalonda Johnson and those of her husband, Mr. Chauncy Johnson; those of her mother, Betty Jean Anderson; those of her children, Chauncy Johnson, Jr. and Donielle Nicole Johnson; and those of her siblings, Tonya (Ralph Jr.) Prince, Stephanie (Dwight) Cummings, Thomas (Erica) Anderson, III and Desiree Anderson are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00AM at Calvary Church of God in Christ, 302 Jeff Circle, Goose Creek, SC. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Garden. Mrs. Johnson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019