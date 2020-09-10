1/
Shana Birch
Shana Birch N. Charleston - Ms. Shana Birch passed away on Sept 8, 2020. Those of her parents, Leroy Birch (Mattie) and Dorothy Greene, daughter; Faith Dickinson (Markus), siblings; Tina Turner Tyler, Yvette Arline (Jacquinn) and Sergio Williams, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her walk through on Fri, Sept 11, 2020, 6:00 - 8:00 PM and her homegoing services on Sat, Sept 12, 2020, 11:00 AM, both services will be held in the funeral home chapel. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Chas., SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
homegoing services
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
