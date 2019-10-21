In Loving Memory Of Dr. Shanetta Ancrum Lee January 27, 1986-October 21, 2017 My mom was very caring and helpful to me. I know that you are smiling while I am writing this. I wish you could see all the things that we've done since you pass away. But it's okay because we know that you are in a better place. I remember when you would go outside and play with me. We all wish you were here with us today. Missing you, your girl Jonnae' Dear Mom, I wish you could be here. I wish you could see all the good things I have done. I want you to be here so you can have fun with us. I wish I could see you right now. I wish you were here so we can have a big family again. I love you mommy and the whole family still love and miss you. Mommy I cry everyday for you. Missing you, your girl Janiyah Sadly missed by your family and friends and your daughters, Jonnae' and Janiyah.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019