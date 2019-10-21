Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. SHANETTA ANCRUM LEE. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of Dr. Shanetta Ancrum Lee January 27, 1986-October 21, 2017 My mom was very caring and helpful to me. I know that you are smiling while I am writing this. I wish you could see all the things that we've done since you pass away. But it's okay because we know that you are in a better place. I remember when you would go outside and play with me. We all wish you were here with us today. Missing you, your girl Jonnae' Dear Mom, I wish you could be here. I wish you could see all the good things I have done. I want you to be here so you can have fun with us. I wish I could see you right now. I wish you were here so we can have a big family again. I love you mommy and the whole family still love and miss you. Mommy I cry everyday for you. Missing you, your girl Janiyah Sadly missed by your family and friends and your daughters, Jonnae' and Janiyah. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 22, 2019

