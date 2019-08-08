Shanniqua Robinson-Wotorson CHARLOTTE, NC - The Funeral Services for Mrs. Shanniqua Yvette Robinson-Wotorson will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00PM in New Jerusalem A.M.E. Church, Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island with Inhumation following in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc. 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019