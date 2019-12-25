|
|
Shaquanna N. Matthews Myers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shaquanna N. Matthews Myers are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Myers is survived by her husband, Kevin Myers; three daughters, Nyneke, Kavaisha and Kayla Myers; mother, Rhonda Matthews; sister, Shannon Matthews; brother, Rayshad Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019