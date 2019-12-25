Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaquanna Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaquanna N. Matthews Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shaquanna N. Matthews Myers Obituary
Shaquanna N. Matthews Myers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shaquanna N. Matthews Myers are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Myers is survived by her husband, Kevin Myers; three daughters, Nyneke, Kavaisha and Kayla Myers; mother, Rhonda Matthews; sister, Shannon Matthews; brother, Rayshad Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shaquanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now