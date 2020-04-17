|
|
Sharekia and Paul P., Jr., Johnson Rock Hill, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sharekia Johnson and Paul P. Johnson, Jr. are invited to attend their PRIVATE graveside service on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Highland Memory Gardens, Jedburg, SC. The Service will be live streamed on the Low Country Mortuary FB page. Simply like the page and you will be able to view the services. Sharekia Lamaine Johnson was born April 29, 1977 in Charleston, SC, to the late Richard Wilson and the late Delorise Wilson. She attended R.B. Stall High School where she played volleyball, basketball, track and was a member of the ROTC and band. Right after graduation, she went into the Air Force where she served 20 years and retired as a Tech Sergeant in Las Vegas, NV. She was also part of the Predator Ryders Motorcycle Club while there. Sharee then moved to North Carolina followed by South Carolina where she attended Trinity Worship Center. There she was baptized and grew closer to the Lord and later joined their motorcycle ministry, My Brothers' Keeper, doing what she loved: helping people and riding her motorcycle. She began working for Mecklenburg County as an executive assistant and proceeded to attain an Associate in Arts in Hospitality and Hotel Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management. Sharee was also a sponsor of No Sad Story Ministry and an array of other clubs and organizations, but most of all, she was the mother of 2 wonderful boys whom she loved so very much. She leaves behind her son: Alexander Ramirez; her siblings: Richard Wilson, Jr., Maurice Wilson, Shandra Wilson, LaToya Mitchell, Taisha Rivera Martin (Tyrone), and Sapora Wilson; her second mom: Valerie Watkins, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Paul Patrick Johnson, Jr. was born March 5th in Las Vegas, NV. He went by many nicknames such as "Junior", "Juju", and "Jukie". He attended Oakland Elementary in the K-4 class where he loved to dance and play. He loved Spiderman, the Detroit Lions, and, just like his mom, motorcycles. There also wasn't a sport he didn't love. He leaves behind his brothers: Emmanuel Johnson and Alexander Ramirez; his grandparents: Ron and Pauline Brown, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 18, 2020