Sharon Ann Maurer
1944 - 2020
Sharon Ann Maurer Hanahan - Sharon Ann Maurer, 76, of Hanahan, SC, passed away peacefully after a long battle of Alzheimer's disease on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by the family. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Sharon was born January 11, 1944 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the daughter of Cecil and Eula Mae Hardwick of Odessa, TX. She received a bachelors degree from North Texas State University. Sharon was a devoted military wife to her husband of 51 years, Heinz Maurer; a wonderful mother to her two children, Leslie M. Norris (Lance) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Jason Maurer (Christy) of Charleston, SC; sister, Mary Ellen Siemen (Harry) of Jacksonville, FL; and especially loved her role as RORO to her four grandchildren: Riley Norris, Rhett Norris, Thomas Maurer and Annie Maurer. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sharon was a dedicated teacher at Hanahan Elementary (formerly Fishburne Elementary) and in her retirement years she enjoyed gathering together for outings with her teacher friends. She will be best remembered by her kind, caring and generous personality. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the The Blake and Crescent Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Sharon over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association SC Chapter 2090, Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 22, 2020
Sharon you were such a sweet and welcoming person!! You made us part of the family without question .You will surely be missed!! We love you so much and will miss your presence♥
Bob&Robbie Norris
Family
July 22, 2020
Your Mom was always so welcoming and loving! I know you are proud to be her daughter, and you are an amazing daughter. Take care, sending love and prayers. Susan Phillips your lil sis!
Susan Phillips
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sharon was a wonderful friend to us for over 50 years. She will be greatly missed.
Kay and Skip McInchok
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sharon was our special friend for over 50 years. We have so many cherished memories that will be held in our hearts forever. We will sorely miss her.
Kay and Skip McInchok
Family Friend
