Sharon Ann Maurer Hanahan - Sharon Ann Maurer, 76, of Hanahan, SC, passed away peacefully after a long battle of Alzheimer's disease on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by the family. Due to the health and concern for all under the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. Sharon was born January 11, 1944 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was the daughter of Cecil and Eula Mae Hardwick of Odessa, TX. She received a bachelors degree from North Texas State University. Sharon was a devoted military wife to her husband of 51 years, Heinz Maurer; a wonderful mother to her two children, Leslie M. Norris (Lance) of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Jason Maurer (Christy) of Charleston, SC; sister, Mary Ellen Siemen (Harry) of Jacksonville, FL; and especially loved her role as RORO to her four grandchildren: Riley Norris, Rhett Norris, Thomas Maurer and Annie Maurer. She was preceded in death by her parents. Sharon was a dedicated teacher at Hanahan Elementary (formerly Fishburne Elementary) and in her retirement years she enjoyed gathering together for outings with her teacher friends. She will be best remembered by her kind, caring and generous personality. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the The Blake and Crescent Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Sharon over the past two years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
SC Chapter 2090, Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407.
