Sharon Ann Young Awendaw - Mrs. Sharon Ann Young, 60, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Residence: 6342 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Young is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Sarah Simmons, the wife of Mr. Alfred Young, the mother of Mr. Alfredrick Young (Maurica), Mrs. Alfreda Hawkins (Kendall), Mr. Carlton Young (Tylenthia), Mrs. Charlene Johnson (Lamont), Ms. Sara Young, and Mrs. Candice Mitchell (Dontai), the adopted mother of Ms. Brittany White, the sister of late Mr. Lester Simmons, Ms. Helen Porcher, and Mr. Joe Lee Simmons and her adopted brother, Mr. Ricky Simmons. She was a retired Child Care Worker. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving friends at the residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020
