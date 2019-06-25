Sharon "Kay" Babson Goose Creek- Sharon "Kay" Babson, 61, of Goose Creek, SC, wife of Scott Harvin Babson, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Journey Church, 261 Treeland Dr. at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road. Sharon was born May 7, 1958 in West Columbia, SC, daughter of the late Thomas Andrew Baggott and Mary Birchmore Baggott of West Columbia, SC. She worked as a Production Support Specialist for WestRock paper mill for 15 years. Sharon attended Journey Church. She loved her family fiercely, gave generously and was always kind. She would always lend an ear to anyone who needed counsel without judgment, offering wisdom, love and encouragement. She lived by Christ's example, not just by words but by actions. To know her was to love her. She is now in the arms of both her earthly father, whom she missed dearly and her heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Scott Babson of Goose Creek, SC; daughter, Kerri Giles of Lexington, SC; three sons: Chris Babson (Shaz) of Summerville, SC, Craig Babson (Casey) of Goose Creek, SC and Cameron Babson (Ashley) of Moncks Corner, SC; brother, Andy Baggott (Karen) of West Columbia, SC; sister, Beth Allison (Richard) of Cayce, SC; two brothers-in-law, Bernie Babson of Goose Creek, SC and David Babson (Charlotte) of Hanahan, SC; six grandchildren: Addison Giles, Joshua Babson, Liam Babson, Caleb Babson, Quinn Babson, Teagan Babson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to MUSC Dept. of Surgery, Transplant Patient Support Fund, Attn: Vera Ford, 96 Jonathan Lucas Street. MSC613-CSB420, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary