Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Journey Church
261 Treeland Dr.
Ladson, SC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Sharon "Kay" Babson

Sharon "Kay" Babson Obituary
Sharon "Kay" Babson Goose Creek - The Funeral Service for Sharon "Kay" Babson will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Journey Church, 261 Treeland Dr. at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to MUSC Dept. of Surgery, Transplant Patient Support Fund, Attn: Vera Ford, 96 Jonathan Lucas Street. MSC613-CSB420, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019
