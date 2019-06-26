|
Sharon "Kay" Babson Goose Creek - The Funeral Service for Sharon "Kay" Babson will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Journey Church, 261 Treeland Dr. at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Memorials may be made to MUSC Dept. of Surgery, Transplant Patient Support Fund, Attn: Vera Ford, 96 Jonathan Lucas Street. MSC613-CSB420, Charleston, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 27, 2019