Sharon Banks Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Sharon Janet Banks are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Chapel of Murray's Mortuary, 4060 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Banks is survived by her children, Krashenda Banks-Smalls (John), Nausaya Banks (Jazmin), Algernon Banks (Cashara) and Antwan Banks (Vontella); 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Keith Banks and Jacqueline Robinson (Issac); niece, Dwanisha Blunt (Oliver); nephews, I. Marshall Robinson (Sara), Christopher Robinson, Christian Lincoln; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019