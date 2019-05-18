Sharon June Snow Dubs Charleston - Sharon June Snow Dubs, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late James David Dubs died Saturday, May 18, 2019. The relatives and friends of Sharon Dubs are invited to attend her Funeral Service at the graveside on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens at 10:00 am. The family will receive friends at J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Sharon was born September 8, 1938 in Miami, Florida, daughter of the late Earl Snow and Marion Boyle Snow. She was a graduate of Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania and was a school teacher. She is survived by her son, Theodore E. Dubs and his wife Angie of Boaz, AL; her granddaughter, Savannah J. Dubs of Columbia, SC; and her great-grandchildren, Kaidance Clayton and Jaymes Clayton. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary