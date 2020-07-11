Sharon Lee Clarey Donald Mt. Pleasant - Sharon Lee Clarey Donald, 82, died peacefully at home Monday, March 16, 2020. The relatives and friends of Sharon C. Donald are invited to attend her Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 16, 2020. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
. She was born March 13, 1938 in Charleston, the daughter of the late John B. Clarey and Mary Ann Cantwell Clarey. A 1956 graduate of Bishop England High School, she later graduated from the nursing school of St. Francis Xavier Hospital in 1958. Sharon retired from nursing after devoting over 40 years to the profession she loved. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and an active member of the Sacred Heart hospitality committee. Sharon "Sha" was proud of her Irish heritage and of her family that she loved dearly. Most important to her was her unwavering faith that carried her through her long life. She was a loving mother to four girls: Theresa Clarey Lynn (Dave), Joan Marie McDevitt (Brian), Kelly Ann Gould and Karen Elizabeth Tanner (Ray); grandchildren: David, Katie, Michael, Kelly, Rachel, Olivia, Gracie, Maggie and Luke and great-granddaughter, Ariel. Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 35 years, John J. "Bude" Donald; her, siblings, John B. "Barney" Clarey, Joan P. Clarey, William J. "Billy" Clarey and her son-in-law, Warren Lee Gould II. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one of Sharon's favorite charities, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 888 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to The Charleston Catholic School at Sacred Heart.
