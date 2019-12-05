|
|
Sharon "Tootie" McClellan Edmondson OCALA, FL - Sharon "Tootie" McClellan Edmondson, 57, departed this life on November 26, 2019 in Ocala, Florida. She is the daughter of the late Purnell McClellan and Bertha McClellan. She leaves to cherish her memory a husband, Derrick Edmondson, a daughter, Mallory Edmondson, and a mother, Bertha McClellan. She also leaves behind three sisters, Perneatha McMichael, Cynthia McClellan, and Sherrice McClellan. In addition, she has a mother-in-law, Earnestine Edmondson, two brothers-in-laws, two sisters-in-laws, two special aunts, Emily Atkins and Wilhelmenia McClellan and ten additional aunts, seven uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial services will be held in her honour on Saturday, December 7th at 11:00 am at the Central Missionary Baptist Church, 123 West Richland Street, Summerville, S.C., Pastor Edward L. Simmons, Sr., Officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019