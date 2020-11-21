1/1
Sharon Toporek
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Toporek Atlanta, GA - Sharon Mendelsohn Toporek passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at the William Breman Jewish Home. A graveside funeral service was held Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville) Sycamore Avenue, Charleston, SC at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. She is survived by her children, Brian Joel Toporek (Dawn) and Brenda Toporek Needle (Larry) and her five grandchildren, Aaron and Adam (Brian and Dawn's) and Evie, Bette and Rose (Brenda and Larry's). She is also survived by her sister, Eve Levine (David), who was instrumental in making sure Sharon had a safe home in the wonderful Jewish Tower and then the Jewish Home in Atlanta where she honed her painting skills. Sharon was born in Charleston, SC, March 20, 1936 to parents Moses and Florence Mendelsohn. Sharon was bright, beautiful and athletic and had a happy childhood in Charleston. She attended Vanderbilt University and the University of South Carolina. Her adult life was difficult, but she had many happy times with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile, her laugh and her generosity, as well as her fierce love for her children and grandchildren. In Sharon's memory, memorial gifts may be made to The William Breman Jewish Home, 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327-2108. https://www.jewishhomelife.org/ways-to-give/donate/. The family of Sharon Mendolsohn Toporek invites to view the service: https://www.tributeslides.com/tributes/show/YRB2H4H95PG28ZPK. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Service
03:00 PM
Emanu-El Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
I was very sorry to hear of Sharon's passing. She was always a dear friend to me.
Elliott Toporek
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved