Sharon Toporek Atlanta, GA - Sharon Mendelsohn Toporek passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at the William Breman Jewish Home. A graveside funeral service was held Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville) Sycamore Avenue, Charleston, SC at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. She is survived by her children, Brian Joel Toporek (Dawn) and Brenda Toporek Needle (Larry) and her five grandchildren, Aaron and Adam (Brian and Dawn's) and Evie, Bette and Rose (Brenda and Larry's). She is also survived by her sister, Eve Levine (David), who was instrumental in making sure Sharon had a safe home in the wonderful Jewish Tower and then the Jewish Home in Atlanta where she honed her painting skills. Sharon was born in Charleston, SC, March 20, 1936 to parents Moses and Florence Mendelsohn. Sharon was bright, beautiful and athletic and had a happy childhood in Charleston. She attended Vanderbilt University and the University of South Carolina. Her adult life was difficult, but she had many happy times with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her smile, her laugh and her generosity, as well as her fierce love for her children and grandchildren. In Sharon's memory, memorial gifts may be made to The William Breman Jewish Home, 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30327-2108. https://www.jewishhomelife.org/ways-to-give/donate/
