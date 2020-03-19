|
Shaunta C. Oloruntogbe CLAYTON, GA - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Shaunta C. Oloruntogbe, those of her parents the late Ingrid Holmes Agnew; her father; Mr. E. Jerome Agnew; her sons; Mr. Jontrell Sanders; and Ayo Oloruntogbe; those of her brother; Mr. Cedric Agnew, are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services to be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens, Jedburg, South Carolina. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at [email protected] Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. Telephone: (843)554-2117.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020