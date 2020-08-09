Shawn Hamilton N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Shawn Hamilton are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Hamilton is survived by his parents, Maxine Graham Hamilton and Michael Hamilton; siblings, Leon Hamilton, Tiffany Hamilton Jackson (Arthur), Deanna Hamilton, Savannah Hamilton, Mia Graham, Michael Judge, Carl Judge, Tameka Jenkins (Al) and Donald Judge; and a host of nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
