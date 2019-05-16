Sheila Ann Goodman COLUMBIA, SC - Sheila Ann Goodman entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2019. She was born in Sussex, England, where she married and had three children. She had an adventurous life moving her family from Sussex, England, to Burlington Ontario, Canada, then to Cincinnati, Ohio, while following her husband's career with Procter and Gamble. She was the daughter of Stan and Vicky Stone. She is survived by her sister, Joan Thomas, who still resides in England and her sons, Andrew, James (Maria) and daughter, Lynne (Mac). After a long battle with back and leg issues, she passed peacefully while at Agape Hospice. Her wishes were to be cremated and put into the ocean so she could swim home to England and finally come to rest. God speed. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 17, 2019