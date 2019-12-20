|
|
Sheila Marie Grainger Mt. Pleasant - Sheila Marie Grainger, formerly of Mt Pleasant, SC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019, following a two-year battle with cancer. Sheila was born in Pontiac, MI on October 28, 1954, the daughter of Edward and Sarah Page. A professional at all she attempted, she began her career in the insurance industry with Maccabees Mutual Insurance in Southfield, MI rising to multiple senior level positions until leaving to focus on her growing family. She attended Oakland University in Rochester, MI with a focus in Business Administration. As a mother, she was dedicated to driving success in all she did, volunteering and serving support roles in Christ Our King-Stella Maris School, Mt Pleasant, as well as Bishop England High School, Daniel Island, SC. Sheila's commitment to her Catholic faith led all she did and was the inspiring testimony of life for her guidance of her children as well as eternal partnership with her loving husband Steve. Steve and Sheila were participating members of St. Mary of the Annunciation for over 20 years. The love of Christ and family of the Church were a significant part of her heart. Everyone that came in contact with Sheila and her infectious smile and spirit were overwhelmed by the positive nature born of her faith. Sheila is survived by her husband, Steve, as well as daughters, Stephanie Brown (husband Chris passed away in 2017), Courtney Grainger Goodin (Matthew) and son, Alexander Grainger (Amanda). In addition, she leaves 5 grandchildren: Emerson and William Brown, Emma and Callie Goodin, as well as baby boy Goodin, due in May 2020. Her sisters, Kathleen Shirey, Eileen Conrad, Patty Reiger, Margaret Ulrey and brother Michael Page remain as a critical part of her extended family, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon between 3:00 and 5:00 PM at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., followed immediately by a Vigil service including the Rosary. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Monday, December 23, 2019, at St. Mary of The Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 89 Hasell St., Charleston, SC 29401. The Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: the Renovation Fund, St. Mary of the Annunciation, 89 Hasell St., Charleston, SC 29401 or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Rd., Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 21, 2019