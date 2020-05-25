Shelby Taylor White COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Shelby Taylor White, 25 of Cottageville, SC passed away May 23, 2020. She survived by her parents, Toni White and Brian Christ of Cottageville; two sisters, Courtney Feeser and Tiffany White of Moncks Corner; one brother, Caleb Christ of Cottageville; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Feeser of Moncks Corner; nephew, Jacoby Grooms and two nieces Aaliyah and Dakotah Grooms; and her boyfriend, Phil Yocum. She was preceded in death by her beloved niece, Liberty Grooms. Services will be at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.