Shelby Taylor White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby Taylor White COTTAGEVILLE, SC - Shelby Taylor White, 25 of Cottageville, SC passed away May 23, 2020. She survived by her parents, Toni White and Brian Christ of Cottageville; two sisters, Courtney Feeser and Tiffany White of Moncks Corner; one brother, Caleb Christ of Cottageville; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Feeser of Moncks Corner; nephew, Jacoby Grooms and two nieces Aaliyah and Dakotah Grooms; and her boyfriend, Phil Yocum. She was preceded in death by her beloved niece, Liberty Grooms. Services will be at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved