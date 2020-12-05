Shelvy C. Cannady Charleston - Shelvy Cameron Cannady, widow of the late Jack Ralph Cannady entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the age of 84. Her Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, interment to follow. Arrangements by J. Henry Sturh West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Shelvy was born September 21, 1936, the daughter of the late Manning Cameron and Jannie Cameron of Hemingway, South Carolina. She graduated from Palmer Business College and worked as a secretary for the News and Courier Advertising Department, and in the Office of the President at the Citadel where she retired. She dearly loved her church, Charleston Baptist, of which she was a Charter Member. She is survived by her two sons Ralph Cannady (Kelly) and Rhett Cannady; two sisters: Jimmie Newell of Hemingway, and Jackie Miller of Hemingway; Two grandchildren: Hunter Cannady and Kaley Cannady (Devin); one great-grandchild: Ezra Kanady. Mrs. Cannady was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Blondell Senn of Hemingway. The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful healthcare heroes at Roper St. Francis and MUSC, and to Jordan, Susan, Liz, Sarah, Catherine, Berta, Tita, Sharon and Chaplain EJ at the Roper St. Francis Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant for all their loving care and compassion in Mrs. Cannady's final days. We Praise the Lord for you all! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CB Kids Ministry at Charleston Baptist Church, 13 San Miguel Road, Charleston, SC, 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
