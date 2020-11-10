1/
Sherri Barr HANAHAN - Sherri Barr (Blackman, Dennis, Sedberry) went to be with her Lord on October 26, 2020. She was born in Charleston, SC on June 19, 1955, the daughter of Jewell M. Krajcovic and William T. Blackman, Sr. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her step-father, John D. Krajcovic; her son, Wayne Dennis; and, her husband, Buddy B. Barr. She attended Hanahan High School and loved attending its annual reunions. Sherri worked for some time at Publix Supermarkets, where she was an administrative coordinator. Everyone who knew her will remember Sherri as a loving and generous person. Surviving Sherri are: her brothers, William T. Blackman II (Mary Ann) and Michael M. Blackman, Sr. (JoAnn); her nieces, Michelle Blackman, Renee Blackman and Tina Chenoweth; and, her nephews, William T. Blackman III, John Michael Blackman, and Michael M. Blackman II. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM, hosted by Restoration Church at the Hanahan Elementary School, 4000 Mabeline Road, Hanahan SC 29410. In accordance with concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings must be worn and no refreshments will be served. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hanahan Elementary School
