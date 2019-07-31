Sherry Ann Smalls Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Sherry Ann Smalls are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Luke's AME Church, 7113 Hwy 162. Interment will follow at St Luke AME Church cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Smalls is Friday 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Anivesta Baptist Church 6709 Hwy 162. The family hour begins at 7:00 pm. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Kenneth L. Smalls, Sr.; sons, Kendell (Marquita) Smalls, Sr., Kenneth Smalls, Jr. and Kendall (Kiasha) Smalls, Sr.; brothers and sisters, Herman Douglas (Thelma), Sandra Armstrong, Lillian Smith and Billy Smith; aunts, Mrs. Thelma S. Gordon and Mrs. Beatrice S. Heyward. Friends may visit at 6412 Hwy 162. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOLLYWOOD CHAPEL (843-889-6485). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019